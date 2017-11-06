How Sonoma County residents who had homes destroyed in firestorm can get debris removed

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — People in Sonoma County who had their homes destroyed in the wildfires can now have debris removed through a government program.

The program is called the Sonoma County Consolidated Debris Fire Removal Program.

It uses contractors from the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

People will not be charged more than what their insurance can cover.

But they have to finish a right to entry form by November 13.

If you want more information about this program, you can go to the debris removal resource fair.

It is happening Monday until 8 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial on Maple Avenue.

More on the program:

SANTA ROSA, CA – Sonoma County residents whose properties were destroyed by the wildfires have the ability to access the government operated Sonoma County Consolidated Debris Fire Removal Program to ensure that their property is left free of hazardous waste and debris. Residential property owners must submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form by close of business on November 13, 2017, in order to participate in the Program. By submitting the ROE form, residential property owners are granting permission for contractors hired through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to safely and efficiently clean their property of fire-related debris to clear the way for rebuilding. Residents will not be charged more than what is covered by their insurance, regardless of the actual cost of the Program. Residents are invited to learn more about this Program this Monday, November 6, at a Debris Removal Resource Fair at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1351 Maple Ave., in Santa Rosa, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Debris Removal Resource Fair is being organized by the County of Sonoma and the City of Santa Rosa in collaboration with state and federal partners. The event will allow for residents to talk one-on-one with subject matter experts from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the California Department of Insurance, and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. Community members are encouraged to attend to get answers to their specific questions about the Debris Removal Program. City and County staff will also be available to help residents sign up for the Debris Removal Program. Residents who are planning to sign up for the Program should bring a government issued ID and, if available, a copy of their insurance policy declaration page and debris removal coverage page, and their Trust or LLC documents, if applicable. If residents do not have these documents available at this time, they can still sign up for the Program and provide documents at a later date. ROE forms can also be downloaded from the Sonoma County Recovery website at www.SonomaCountyRecovers.org/debris-removal. Residents can get assistance and submit completed forms to the Debris Removal Right-of-Entry Processing Center at the Department of Health Services building located at 625 5th Street in Santa Rosa. The Center is open seven days a week between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents may also email completed forms to ehroe@sonoma-county.org, or by fax at (707) 565-6525.The ROE Processing Center can be reached at 707-565-6700.

For more information, visit www.SonomaCountyRecovers.org

