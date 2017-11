MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Thanksgiving season is finally here.

On Monday, a truckload full of turkeys was dropped off at the food bank warehouse in San Francisco.

If you want to donate a turkey this season, you still have time.

The non-profit organization is still accepting donations.

You can donate here: https://org2.salsalabs.com/o/5420/p/salsa/donation/common/public/?donate_page_KEY=15463&track=3Web1718-SN

