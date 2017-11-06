Kate Steinle Murder Trial: Lawyers of accused Pier 14 shooter lay out case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The lawyers defending the undocumented immigrant accused of killing Kate Steinle on San Francisco’s Pier 14 nearly two years ago began laying out their case on Monday afternoon.

KRON4 was in the courtroom as the defense brought in a forensic expert to bolster their claim that Steinle’s death was an accidental shooting.

The first witness called by the chief attorney of the public defender’s office is James Norris, the former director of the forensic services division of the San Francisco crime lab.

The first questions dealt with the model of the gun used in the killing.

That gun was stolen from the car belonging to a federal park ranger just days before the fatal killing of the 32-year-old Pleasanton native.

The forensic expert said the Sig Sauer P239 has no external safety and when in what’s called single action mode, has a trigger pull equivalent to a child’s water pistol.

And because of that, he always takes more precautions when testing a gun with a lighter trigger pull because there’s always the possibility of accidental discharge.

He also testified that because the bullet ricocheted off the concrete of the pier, it was flattened on one side, which causes a bullet to travel erratically and lose its accuracy.

The defense team says the accused, Jose Garcia-Zarate, found the gun on the pier that day, wrapped in rags and it went off when he picked it up.

“There’s no way to predict the bounce of this bullet,” defense attorney Francisco Ugarte said. “Mr. Garcia-Zarate is seated at the time of discharge. There’s no way to tell from the weapon itself if it’s loaded, at least not unless you are trained, so we have the physical characteristics of an accident. I think Mr. Norris debunks the prosecution’s theory that this could be an intention shot.”

The prosecution maintains Jose Garcia pointed the gun at Steinle’s direction and pulled the trigger.

