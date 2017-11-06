Man arrested in videotaped threat to Southern California university

These undated photos provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows loaded weapons seized from the home of David Kenneth Smith after he was arrested, accused of threatening a staff member at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif., after he posted videos of himself holding guns and talking about a desire to go on a killing rampage. The OCSD says Smith was arrested Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, on suspicion of criminal threats. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man threatened a staff member at a private university in Southern California and posted videos of himself holding guns and talking about a desire to go on a killing rampage, police said Monday in announcing his arrest.

Authorities said they got a report Wednesday about an email exchange between David Kenneth Smith, 40, of Los Angeles, and the staff member over discipline Smith faced for marijuana use when he attended Soka University in Aliso Viejo in 2008.

Smith then emailed the staffer a link to a YouTube video showing him with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest speaking about the school, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. He had also recently posted other videos of himself holding weapons and speaking of his desire to kill, authorities said.

Smith was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal threats and was due in court Monday. Police recovered nine loaded weapons registered to Smith and believe the suspect’s threats were credible, the statement said.

The sheriff’s department said Smith was being held on $1 million bail.

