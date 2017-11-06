Man dies after brutal stabbing in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A man who was violently stabbed Saturday at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts has died, police said Monday.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight in a courtyard on the 500 block of Castro Street.

When our officers arrived, they saw a man, identified as 43-year-old Jan Neal, attacking a 55-year-old man.

Police said Neal was not responsive to officer commands to stop.

Officers deployed their taser in an attempt to stop Neal, but Neal was not deterred and continued to attack the man, police said.

Officers were able to eventually restrain Neal.

The victim was stabbed and severely injured in the attack.

One of our officers was able to use an individual trauma first aid kit, known as an IFAK, to help in attending to the victim’s wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

He was listed in stable but serious condition until he passed away on Monday, police said.

Police said they are now treating the case as a homicide investigation.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

