LARKSPUR (KRON) — More graffiti threatening violence was found at Redwood High School in Larkspur on Monday, the principal said.

The graffiti was found inside a bathroom stall. It reads, “11/7/17 Parking Lot R.I.P.”

Police are investigating the credibility of the threat.

School will be in session as normal on Tuesday.

This is just the latest in a series of threatening graffiti posted at the high school. There have been three graffiti incidents in the last month at the school.

Here is the full statement by the principal:

Dear Redwood Community, Out of an abundance of caution, I am once again reaching out this afternoon to address a situation that has come to our attention. A possible threat to the safety of the Redwood community tomorrow, Tuesday, 11/7/17, was found as graffiti in a bathroom stall. The graffiti reads, “11/7/17 Parking Lot R.I.P.” Our first priority is to keep every single member of our school community safe and secure and I want to commend the individuals who reported the graffiti. We have contacted and are working with our partners at Central Marin Police Authority to investigate the credibility of the threat and to consult with them regarding support on campus. School will be in session tomorrow on a normal Tuesday schedule. As we have done previously, we will be taking steps tomorrow to make sure all students are safe. Central Marin Police Officers will be on campus all day tomorrow, administrators and campus assistants will be monitoring campus all day and extra personnel from our District Office will be on campus to ensure the safety of all students and staff. If, at any time, law enforcement advises us to cancel classes, you will receive immediate notification via text, email, website, Twitter and Facebook. Again, it is unfortunate that we must deal with such circumstances. Thank you again for taking this opportunity to discuss with your student the serious nature of statements that threaten harm to anyone and how important it is for all of us to be vigilant, report anything unusual and closely follow the instructions of the adults on campus. While we are working to eliminate these incidents, we will also continue to provide the learning opportunities and education our students need. If you or your student has any information related to this incident please contact Central Marin Police (415) 927-5150 or our Confidential Tip-Line at (415) 945-3693. Sincerely,

David Sondheim

Principal, Redwood High School

