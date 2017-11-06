Pacifica neighborhood on alert after police find 20 cars ‘keyed’

By Published:

PACIFICA (KRON) — A Pacifica neighborhood is looking for answers after about 20 cars were vandalized last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 1300 block of Terra Nova Blvd. on a report that a car had been “keyed,” according to Pacifica Police Department.

When police arrived, they found about 20 more cars between Everglades Dr. and Lerida Way that were vandalized in the same way.

Police believe these incidents happened between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

No suspect descriptions were released.

Police are encouraging  residents in the area with security cameras to check any footage they may have.

Anyone with information regarding these vandalisms is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Anonymous information can also be made to the “Silent Witness Hotline” at 650-359-4444. Information can also be provided online at http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/email_disclaimer.asp

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s