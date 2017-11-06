Pacifica neighborhood on alert after police find 20 cars ‘keyed’

PACIFICA (KRON) — A Pacifica neighborhood is looking for answers after about 20 cars were vandalized last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 1300 block of Terra Nova Blvd. on a report that a car had been “keyed,” according to Pacifica Police Department.

When police arrived, they found about 20 more cars between Everglades Dr. and Lerida Way that were vandalized in the same way.

Police believe these incidents happened between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

No suspect descriptions were released.

Police are encouraging residents in the area with security cameras to check any footage they may have.

Anyone with information regarding these vandalisms is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Anonymous information can also be made to the “Silent Witness Hotline” at 650-359-4444. Information can also be provided online at http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/email_disclaimer.asp

