Police arrest teen accused of armed carjacking at Rockridge BART Station

ROCKRIDGE (KRON) — Saturday police arrested a teen accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint at BART’s Rockridge Station on Friday.

Around 9:03 p.m. a woman was in her 2017 Honda Accord when a man allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her in the west side parking lot, according to BART police.

The woman got out of the car, and the gunman allegedly got in and drove away.

Police say the suspect was arrested around 12:54 p.m. Saturday after crashing the car and attempting to run from the scene.

The car was towed and stored at an undisclosed location.

The suspect’s identity will not be released because he is underage.

The original police report stated there was another person involved in the carjacking.

There have been no updates from police regarding this person.

The incident remains under investigation.

