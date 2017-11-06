Police looking for 2 escaped inmates in Palo Alto

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped a Palo Alto court Monday morning.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out their photos at 10:35 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Department says this was an “orchestrated” attack involving getaway cars.

46-year-old Tramel McClough (pictured left) is 6’4″ and weighs 285 pounds.

47-year-old John Bivins (pictured right) is 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds.

These escapees are considered “dangerous.”

The public is asked to call 911 immediately if you see either of these men.

Do not approach them.

Sheriff says 2 inmates escape from courthouse in Palo Alto was "orchestrated" event with getaway cars. They're still at large pic.twitter.com/Urdfh2923t — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) November 6, 2017

Deputies examine vehicle apparently ditched by 2 still-at-large escaped inmates near courthouse in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/Asuy8CdTBI — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) November 6, 2017

@SCCoSheriff Office is currently working an escape from Palo Alto court. If you see either of them please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Jn89QzGjbI — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) November 6, 2017

No further information is available at this time.

