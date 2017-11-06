Police looking for 2 escaped inmates in Palo Alto

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped a Palo Alto court Monday morning.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out their photos at 10:35 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Department says this was an “orchestrated” attack involving getaway cars.

46-year-old Tramel McClough (pictured left) is 6’4″ and weighs 285 pounds.

47-year-old John Bivins (pictured right) is 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds.

These escapees are considered “dangerous.”

The public is asked to call 911 immediately if you see either of these men.

Do not approach them.

No further information is available at this time.

