SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug bust netted 2 pounds of heroin and 70 pounds of meth on Wednesday, police said.
The bust happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sanchez Street in the Mission District.
During the search, police also seized over $46,000 cash.
Forty-two-year-old Alejandro Alvarez, of San Francisco, was arrested in the bust. He was booked for possession of narcotics, intent to sell them, and maintaining a place for the purpose of selling narcotics.
Police are still looking for more information on the case.
