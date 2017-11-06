San Francisco drug bust nets 2 pounds of heroin, 70 pounds of meth

Published:
Alejandro Alvarez
Alejandro Alvarez

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug bust netted 2 pounds of heroin and 70 pounds of meth on Wednesday, police said.

The bust happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sanchez Street in the Mission District.

During the search, police also seized over $46,000 cash.

Forty-two-year-old Alejandro Alvarez, of San Francisco, was arrested in the bust. He was booked for possession of narcotics, intent to sell them, and maintaining a place for the purpose of selling narcotics.

Police are still looking for more information on the case.

