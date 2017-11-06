Southern California escaped inmate arrested in Petaluma

By and Published:

PETALUMA (KRON) — An escaped inmate from Southern California has been arrested in Petaluma.

Officers say they were patrolling in the Washington Square Shopping Center around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

And they came into contact with Humberto Gastelum.

A records check revealed he was wanted for escaping a jail work crew in Imperial County.

Here is the full statement by authorities:

On the morning of November 5, 2017, Petaluma Police Department officers conducted foot patrol in the Washington Square shopping center due to ongoing issues with transients disrupting businesses. Officers contacted Humberto Gastelum. A record check revealed he was wanted after escaping from an jail work crew in Imperial County. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, where he will await extradition back to Imperial County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s