Southern California escaped inmate arrested in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — An escaped inmate from Southern California has been arrested in Petaluma.

Officers say they were patrolling in the Washington Square Shopping Center around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

And they came into contact with Humberto Gastelum.

A records check revealed he was wanted for escaping a jail work crew in Imperial County.

Here is the full statement by authorities:

On the morning of November 5, 2017, Petaluma Police Department officers conducted foot patrol in the Washington Square shopping center due to ongoing issues with transients disrupting businesses. Officers contacted Humberto Gastelum. A record check revealed he was wanted after escaping from an jail work crew in Imperial County. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, where he will await extradition back to Imperial County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES