SquareTrade: iPhone X is most breakable iPhone ever

(KRON) — Be extra careful with your new iPhone X.

Electronic insurance company SquareTrade claims the iPhone X is the most breakable iPhone ever.

To prove its point, the insurance company posted a video on YouTube.

In the video, the company does a variety of “drop tests.”

According to SquareTrade, the iPhone X’s glass shatters when dropped from a height of 6 feet.

