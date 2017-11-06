SquareTrade: iPhone X is most breakable iPhone ever

(KRON) — Be extra careful with your new iPhone X.
Electronic insurance company SquareTrade claims the iPhone X is the most breakable iPhone ever.
To prove its point, the insurance company posted a video on YouTube.
In the video, the company does a variety of “drop tests.”
According to SquareTrade, the iPhone X’s glass shatters when dropped from a height of 6 feet.
- HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN CONCORD
- 2 INMATES ESCAPE PALO ALTO COURTHOUSE
- EAST BAY TEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTING CHILD
- TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN SENT HOSTILE TEXTS BEFORE ATTACK
- WOMAN FIRED FOR FLIPPING OFF TRUMP’S MOTORCADE
- HOW TO FIX APPLE’S ‘I’ TO ‘A’ AUTO-CORRECTION BUG