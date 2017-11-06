SquareTrade: iPhone X is most breakable iPhone ever

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, the new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is offering a nifty way to unlock its new iPhone X...just stare at it. Face ID, Apple’s name for its facial-recognition technology, replaces the fingerprint sensor found on other models. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(KRON) — Be extra careful with your new iPhone X.

Electronic insurance company SquareTrade claims the iPhone X is the most breakable iPhone ever.

To prove its point, the insurance company posted a video on YouTube.

In the video, the company does a variety of “drop tests.”

According to SquareTrade, the iPhone X’s glass shatters when dropped from a height of 6 feet.

