Student shot near Olympic High School in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Shots were fired near Olympic High School in Concord on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at the corner of Salvio Street and Beach Street at around 1:32 p.m.

Police tell KRON4 a male senior at the school was shot shortly after classes let out for the day.

The shooter was riding in a black Saturn with scratches, got out of the car, and went up to a group of people off-campus, police said. That’s when the suspect shot at one of the people.

The others in the group then ran for safety.

The boy shot ran to campus, where he was treated, and taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The suspect is described as possibly a Hispanic man, ages 20-to-25, carrying a black .22-caliber gun.

Here is the full statement by police:

We are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 1:32 PM, near Olympic High School, at the corner of Salvio Street and Beach Street. Our investigation reveals that after school let out for the day, a passenger in an unknown black sedan, exited the suspect vehicle and approached a group of individuals off campus. The suspect shot at one of the individuals, as the others ran for safety. The victim ran onto the campus of Olympic High School where he was medically treated by staff, paramedics and police. There are no other injured people. The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

If you were a witness to the shooting and have not been contacted by a CPD officer, please contact the Concord Police Department at 925-671-3333.

A press briefing will follow at 3:30 PM. Staff will be available to answer press questions at the corner of Salvio Street and Parkside Drive.

