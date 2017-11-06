Texas gunman killed his grandmother-in-law in church massacre

(CNN) — The gunman behind the Texas church massacre killed his grandmother-in-law during the attack, multiple friends of the woman told CNN.

Devin Patrick Kelley had domestic problems and texted his mother-in-law as recently as Sunday morning, not long before he carried out the largest mass shooting in Texas history, authorities said.

“We know that he expressed anger towards his mother-in-law, who attends this church,” said Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said Kelley had a history of sending her threatening texts.

But his mother-in-law was not inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs when Kelley sprayed the congregation with gunfire and killed 26 people. The youngest killed was a 17-month-old girl, her family told CNN. The oldest was 77 years old, Martin said.

The gunman’s grandmother-in-law, Lula White, was the grandmother of Kelley’s wife and often volunteered at the church, according to friends and her Facebook profile.

The friends asked not to be named as the family has decided to not speak to the media about White’s death at this time, though a few have posted on social media

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the massacre “the largest mass shooting” in the state’s history.

