Texas church gunman threatened in-law with texts

TEXAS (KRON/AP) — The gunman who opened fire Sunday in a Texas church, killing 26 people, allegedly sent threatening texts to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.

At least 20 others were injured in the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Victims range in age from 18-months to 77-years-old.

The gunman, Devin Kelley, reportedly did not have a gun license.

Kelly was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said Monday that the mass shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene leads them to believe that Devin Patrick Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car. He had been chased by armed bystanders.

They say Kelley also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and didn’t think he would survive.

