The World According to Gary: Lynch helps Raiders edge Miami 27-24 in resilient return

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Raiders winning, the 49ers losing, and everything in between.

Derek Carr threw for 300 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown to Johnny Holton.

But Carr wasn’t the only one who came in clutch in this prime time match-up.

After a one-game suspension, Mashawn Lynch was back with a vengeance, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

His first trip to the end zone was for 22 yards, his longest run this season.

The 49ers lost to Arizona, extending their win-less record to 0-9.

The team did not start their newest edition, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Turns out when the 49ers first inquired about the former Patriots backup, head coach Kyle Shanahan actually made a much bigger request.

Darya and Gary discuss this and much more in today’s Gary’s World.

