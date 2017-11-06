VIDEO: 3 days of rain headed to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get your umbrellas ready!

KRON4 Meteorologist Anny Hong reports more rain is on the way.

Heavy showers and high winds are expected to pass through the Bay Area late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Rain will linger through Friday, but should clear just in time for the weekend.

For today’s forecast, check in with Anny in the KRON4 Weather Center!

The next storm system is due to impact the #BayArea Wednesday and Wednesday nightm with showers continuing into Thursday. Moderate amounts of rain are expected along with gusty winds. #CAwx #BayAreaWx pic.twitter.com/mkk2T5uQgq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 6, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES