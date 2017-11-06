VIDEO: 3 days of rain headed to Bay Area

By Published:
SAUSALITO, CA - APRIL 12: A man holds an umbrella as he views the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge April 12, 2006 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get pounded with rain after experiencing the rainiest March on record. Rain is expected to continue through the week and has been responsible for mudslides, one which trapped a 73 year-old man who is still missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get your umbrellas ready!

KRON4 Meteorologist Anny Hong reports more rain is on the way.

Heavy showers and high winds are expected to pass through the Bay Area late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Rain will linger through Friday, but should clear just in time for the weekend.

For today’s forecast, check in with Anny in the KRON4 Weather Center!

