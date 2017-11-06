VIDEO: Drones possibly used to smuggle drugs into Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — There’s growing concern that drones could be used to smuggle contraband, including drugs, into jails.

Now, a Santa Clara County Supervisor says the county needs to step up efforts to crack down on the problem.

The Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas covers 62 acres, and there’s mounting evidence that drones have been used to carry things over the fence.

“What we are seeing is things like methamphetamines being smuggled into the jail, so we want to make sure drones aren’t being used for that,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

During a recent tour of Elmwood, she saw evidence of contraband being smuggled into the facility using drones.

She says the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, is also worried about the problem.

“They let us know that they were concerned about drones, and as a matter of fact, recovered a crashed drone inside the perimeter,” Chavez said.

Chavez now wants the county to implement drone-related air restrictions over detention facilities like Elmwood and to then enforce those restrictions.

“To makes sure that punishment is pretty swift, that we are aggressive in pursuing people who are flying drones over our jail facilities,” Chavez said.

She also wants to launch a public outreach campaign to help people understand where they can and can’t fly a drone.

“These are facilities that we have to make sure we are doing our very best, both for public safety, but also for the safety of the inmates and correctional officers,” Chavez said.

Chavez plans to bring up her concerns about drones at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES