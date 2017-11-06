FT. LAUDERDALE (KRON/CNN) — A Florida pit bull remains in critical condition after trying to protect her owner from three bears.

It happened while the 3-year-old dog was on a nighttime walk.

Mary Jane’s owner says she suddenly took off during the walk and became playful with two bear cubs.

But that’s when the momma bear stepped in. Veterinarians say Mary Jane’s move to play with the Cubs may have saved her owner’s life.

They believe that the pit bull took off on purpose to keep the bears away from her owner.

“They’re used as guard dogs, and they’re very loyal and very sweet to their owners, so it’s quite a possibility,” veterinarian Dr. Ashley Villatoro said. “This is a very lethal encounter. Not only do you have superficial wounds that could rip into the chest or the abdominal wall, but any crushing injuries internally, internal hemorrhage, things like that, so it’s very lethal and she’s very lucky to be alive.”

Mary Jane is not quite out of the woods, but this brave dog is already showing signs of improvement.

