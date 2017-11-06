SANTA ROSA (KRON) — In the wake of the devastating North Bay fires, homeless advocates are warning that if something is not done quickly, there could be a new wave of homelessness in Santa Rosa.

On Monday, KRON4 met with a woman who was homeless before the fires. She says it is even more difficult to survive now that shelters and resources have been going to evacuees.

Catholic Charities is running the shelter in Santa Rosa at the Finely Community Center, set up for North Bay fire evacuees.

They are trying to find housing for the people who are still staying there nightly.

At the same time, Catholic Charities is continuing to support the homeless population that existed before the fires with shelters and resources. They are stretched thin.

They want the community to know that these fires are creating a new challenge in the battle against homelessness.

KRON4 visited downtown Santa Rosa near Sixth and Morgan Street where a new homeless encampment has popped up under the 101 freeway overpass.

Amanda Freeman is living there.

She says there is nowhere else to go.

Catholic Charities accepts donations of money and supplies.

Amanda wants Santa Rosa to consider providing a place for them outside of the downtown area.

