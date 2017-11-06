WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A Walnut Creek teacher who was placed on administrative leave Monday was arrested for multiple disturbing sex crimes against children, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael Bartel is accused of molesting a child, trying to meet up with a minor for sex, and possession and distribution of child pornography, the DA said.

The 33-year-old Martinez resident teaches science to sixth and seventh grades at Walnut Creek Intermediate School and has been placed on administrative leave.

The DA said there is currently no indication that Bartel victimized a student at the school.

Bartel was arrested Friday by Martinez Police Department and is being held at Martinez Detention Facility on a $16 million bail.

Detectives with the Martinez Police Department learned that Bartel was allegedly talking online about molesting children.

They launched an investigation to determine if the statements were true.

After a weeklong investigation, officers arrested Bartel during a traffic stop at around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Danville Boulevard and Camille Lane in Alamo.

Officers with the Walnut Creek Police Department notified the school of the arrest and executed a search warrant at Bartel’s classroom.

Later that afternoon, authorities also searched Bartel’s home in Martinez.

On Monday, the DA filed a 16 county criminal complaint against Bartel.

The charges include multiple sex offenses committed against a child under the age of 10 including oral copulation, arranging to meet a minor for sex, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Bartel is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office at (925) 957-8731.

