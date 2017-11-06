Walnut Creek teacher placed on leave following arrest involving a minor

By Published:
File photo

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A teacher in Walnut Creek goes on administrative leave Monday, following an arrest over an incident with an underage person, according to the Walnut Creek School District.

Superintendent Marie Morgan says Michael Bartel teaches sixth seventh grades at Walnut Creek Intermediate School.

Bartel was arrested by Martinez Police for “alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor.”

No local students have been connected to the case at this time, authorities said.

“Bartel was hired by the School District after a thorough, standard background check,” Morgan said in a statement.

“Neither the school nor the School District has received any reports of inappropriate behavior towards students by Mr. Bartel during his tenure at WCI,” she said.

A retired, fully credentialed teacher is substituting for Mr. Bartel as the case is investigated.

Here is the full statement from Superintendent Marie Morgan:

