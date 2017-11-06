WATCH: Bears trash Florida neighborhood

NAPLES, Florida (KRON) — When a family of bears in Florida gets a case of the munchies, they head to the garbage cans.

But the people who own those garbage bins are getting tired of the bear’s antics.

One resident took a video of when a family of black bears came to the back patio of her apartment.

Clearly not afraid, one of the cubs walks right up to the glass door. But it is not so cute for the people who are constantly cleaning up the mess.

Residents of the apartment building say they don’t have anywhere to put their garbage cans except outside.

The maintenance supervisor says they are now trying to find a safer place to put the trash.

