Winless Shanahan evaluating how 49ers handle adversity

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gestures during the second half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The goal for Kyle Shanahan during the remaining seven games of this season is identifying players to keep around through a franchise-wide rebuilding project.

He’ll certainly find out who can handle adversity. The 49ers fell to 0-9 on Sunday with their 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, extending the team’s worst start in franchise history. The Browns are the league’s only other winless team.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind we’ll get through this,” Shanahan said Monday. “It’s when you get through it, are you going to be better from it or worse? And I know I’ll be better and I expect our team will be better.”

