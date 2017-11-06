CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston after two children were reportedly found holding a sign asking for help.

Upon arrival, they observed an 11-year-old girl holding a 1-year-old infant with a sign asking for help.

The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for four hours.

Officers located Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother’s house and advised her that her children were at the police station.

Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly an hour.

Ball is charged with Child Neglect causing risk of serious injury or death.

Ball is housed at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,500 bond.

