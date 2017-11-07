2 arrested in San Jose double murder at taqueria

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested two men they say are responsible for a double homicide earlier this year.

Raul Madriz was taken into custody Friday morning at the Santa Clara County courthouse.

Authorities say Madriz was in court attending to an unrelated charge.

Edgar Sanchez was arrested at his home in Florida also on Friday morning.

Both were booked on murder charges.

According to authorities, the pair shot three people at a taqueria on Story Road in January.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Here is the full statement from police:

San Jose, CA — Two suspects responsible for the murder of Hugo Sanchez and Daniel Maldonado have been arrested. Over the last several months Detectives conducted extensive follow-up investigation which determined suspects Raul Madriz and Edgar Sanchez are responsible for the shooting death of Hugo Sanchez. On November 3, 2017, at approximately 8:30 AM Eastern Time, the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of the Pasco County Florida Sheriff’s Office took suspect Sanchez into custody at a residence in the City of Dade, Florida. Suspect Sanchez was booked into the Pasco County Jail for murder. On November 3, 2017, at approximately 9:45 AM, suspect Madriz was taken into custody at the Santa Clara County Court house after attending court on an unrelated charge. Suspect Madriz was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

