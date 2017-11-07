CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves rob San Jose sporting goods store

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are looking for three people they say robbed a Willow Glen sporting store over the weekend.

It happened Friday at Athletic Performance on Lincoln Avenue at Willow Street.

In the video, a woman is seen wearing the gray sweatshirt and braids. She browses around the store for a while.

During this time, her accomplice in a black shirt walks in and out of the store several times.

After about 10 minutes, a blonde woman came into the store and says something to the woman in the grey sweatshirt.

She then holds the door open, and the women in gray walked out of the store with several items in hand.

The store owners say they took more than $1,500 worth of merchandise.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES