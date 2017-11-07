Democrat Murphy beats Christie’s deputy in New Jersey governor’s race

By Published:
Democrat Phil Murphy exits the polling booth with his youngest son Sam, after voting at the Fairview School on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Middletown, N.J. Murphy is facing Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagnoto to replace Gov. Chris Christie, the two-term, term-limited incumbent. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy has defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH’-noh) in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy emerged victorious Tuesday after leading Guadagno in the polls and fundraising in a race that revolved in part around the Republican governor’s unpopularity.

Murphy relentlessly linked Guadagno to Christie, whose approval ratings are abysmal.

Murphy has promised to raise income taxes on millionaires, increase funding for public schools and pensions and legalize marijuana. His victory marks the first statewide Democratic win during President Donald Trump’s administration after Democrats failed to win special congressional races earlier this year.

Murphy made a fortune at Goldman Sachs before serving as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Germany but has never held office before.

