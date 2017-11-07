Film critics bar Disney from awards over L.A. Times dispute

Published:
FILE - This Jan. 22, 2015 file photo shows Sleeping Beauty's Castle at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif. In response to a Los Angeles Times series about the relationship between the Walt Disney Co. and the city of Anaheim, the company is barring the paper from advance screenings of its films. The paper ran a two-part series in late September 2017 looking into what it characterized as a complicated and increasingly tense relationship between the city and the Disneyland Resort. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four prominent film critics groups say they will bar Walt Disney Co. films from receiving awards consideration over the company’s decision to bar the Los Angeles Times from advance screenings of its films and access to its talent.

Disney said last week the Times disregarded “basic journalistic standards” in a series of reports on the relationship between the city of Anaheim and Disneyland Resort.

In a joint statement released early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics and the National Society of Film Critics denounced Disney’s decision, saying it “should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included.” The groups say Disney films won’t be considered for awards until the blackout of the Times is lifted.

A company spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

