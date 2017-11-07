Former MLB player Roy Halladay dies in Florida plane crash

HOLIDAY, FL (WFLA) – Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, deputies said a recovery effort is underway. The Pasco County Marine Unit and Swiftwater Response Team are on the scene.

Investigators say the small plane is upside down in shallow water north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday.

They confirmed one body was found, but would not say if it was a man or woman. They have not confirmed any survivors at this point.

Deputies would not confirm what kind of aircraft it was, only calling it a “small plane.”

They are not releasing the tail number of the plane, but WFLA has learned the tail number is registered to an address that belongs to former MLB all-star Roy Halladay.

It is still under investigation who owns the plane and if that person was aboard the aircraft.

Investigators say they have not found a flight plan so they don’t know how many people were on the plane.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

