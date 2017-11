OAKLAND (KRON) — The Lakeshore offramp from westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland is closed due to a police investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing.

The offramp is expected to be closed until at least 6 p.m.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.