Marijuana, rent control: 2017 November election results

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s election day in five Bay Area counties, and the polls have just closed and results are coming in.

KRON4 is your local election headquarters, and on Tuesday night, we are tracking some of the key races.

On two Bay Area ballots are measures dealing with marijuana.

MEASURE G

In the Sonoma County city of Cotati, Measure G is a tax on marijuana businesses.

A yes vote would tax up to $25 dollars per square foot of a business’ cultivation area Or impose an 8 percent tax on sales.

And Measure G in Pacifica would create a 6 percent tax on marijuana operations.

Both measures are each estimated to generate $300,000 annually.

Right now, 100 percent of the vote is in for Cotati, where 79 percent of votes are in to pass Measure G.

But county officials say more votes are expected to be tallied.

But there is a commanding lead to pass the marijuana tax.

And here is the first look at the returns on Measure G in Pacifica.

So far, 79 percent are voting to pass Measure G and tax marijuana businesses.

Only 11 percent of precincts are reporting so far.

MEASURE C

Also in Pacifica, Measure C would establish a regulatory board to oversee rent control.

If the measure passes, the board would protect tenants from excessive rent increases and no-fault evictions.

It would also make sure rent prices are reasonable to landlords.

Right now, 65 percent people are voting no to reject the rent control measure which has stirred controversy in Pacifica.

But again, only 11 percent of the precincts are reporting.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.