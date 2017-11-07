Mother admits to killing 4-year-old daughter, hiding body in dumpster

(KRON) — Authorities in Florida say a woman has confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter and placing her body in a dumpster.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Tina Farrington and charged her with first-degree murder.

Four-year-old Tania Paige’s body was found Sunday, covered with bruises.

Investigators say that last Tuesday, Farrington got upset when her daughter talked back to her.

She then allegedly lured Paige and her brother into a bedroom, where she smothered the girl with a pillow.

Police say Farrington put the girl’s body in the dumpster after storing it in the trunk of her car for several days.

Neighbors spoke to reporters about the case Monday.

