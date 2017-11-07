Nov. 7 Election: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day and while there are no major political races happening, voters will still go to the polls in some Bay Area counties.

Five Bay Area counties are holding elections today: Marin County, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County, Solano County, and Sonoma County.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and San Francisco counties are not holding elections today.

Voters will cast their votes for local measures like rent control, marijuana taxes, and sales tax increases.

Click the links below to find out where to vote and what’s on the ballot:

Marin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Stay with KRON4 News for election results

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES