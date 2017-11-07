Oregon woman returns home, finds scratcher bought in San Francisco is worth $500k

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) — An Oregon woman is $500,000 richer after buying a lottery ticket in San Francisco.
Camara “Yeimy” Granados says she went all the way home to Gresham, Oregon before realizing that her $5 scratcher was worth half a million dollars.
“My boyfriend bought the ticket while we were in the Bay Area. I ended up taking the ticket all the way home to Gresham, Oregon. I was in shock when I realized I had won $500,000. I still don’t know how to react,” Granados said.
Her winning ticket was purchased at G & H Liquor, located at 201 Jones St.
She recently drove over ten hours and nearly 700 miles to the California Lottery’s district office in Sacramento to claim her prize.
- HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN CONCORD
- 2 INMATES ESCAPE PALO ALTO COURTHOUSE
- EAST BAY TEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTING CHILD
- TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN SENT HOSTILE TEXTS BEFORE ATTACK
- WOMAN FIRED FOR FLIPPING OFF TRUMP’S MOTORCADE
- HOW TO FIX APPLE’S ‘I’ TO ‘A’ AUTO-CORRECTION BUG