Oregon woman returns home, finds scratcher bought in San Francisco is worth $500k

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) — An Oregon woman is $500,000 richer after buying a lottery ticket in San Francisco.

Camara “Yeimy” Granados says she went all the way home to Gresham, Oregon before realizing that her $5 scratcher was worth half a million dollars.

“My boyfriend bought the ticket while we were in the Bay Area. I ended up taking the ticket all the way home to Gresham, Oregon. I was in shock when I realized I had won $500,000. I still don’t know how to react,” Granados said.

Her winning ticket was purchased at G & H Liquor,  located at 201 Jones St.

She recently drove over ten hours and nearly 700 miles to the California Lottery’s district office in Sacramento to claim her prize.

 

