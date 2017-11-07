MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Police arrested a Mountain View High School teacher for sending inappropriate text messages to a student, authorities said.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman tracked down the new details about his arrest for alleged sexting.

Even with the teacher in jail being held without bail, police are concerned there might be other victims.

Police arrested Evan Smith for sending harmful matter to a minor after detectives discovered he had been sending inappropriate texts to a female student, police said.

Smith had been with Mountain View High School for 15 years as a math teacher and cross-country coach.

The text messages he exchanged with the female student, police say, started over the summer.

Police applaud the victim for coming forward and showing the messages to school staff on Monday.

“I can’t go into detail about the messages, but I can say it is something a teacher should not be sending to a student at all,” Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

Police took Smith into custody at the high school Tuesday morning before kids arrived.

His arrest created a buzz on campus Tuesday.

His tenure at the school and access to so many students created concern that Smith might have harassed other kids.

The Mountain View-Los Altos High School District placed Smith on paid leave during the investigation.

If you believe you have information about a possible victim or are a victim, please reach out to either Dect. Frank Rivas 650-903-6388 or Sgt. Dan Vicencio 650-903-6386

