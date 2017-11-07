Police: Woman posing as masseuse tried to rob customer in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A woman is in custody after pretending to be a masseuse, and trying to rob a potential “customer” Saturday in San Bruno, according to San Bruno Police Department.

Around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to a local motel on a report of an attempted robbery.

The victim reported going to the motel to meet someone in response to an online ad for a massage.

Police say when he got to the motel, the victim changed his mind, and no longer wanted to get the massage.

As he tried to leave, the suspect hit him with an unidentified object, threatened him, and demanded money, according to police.

Officers caught 23-year-old Jasmine Marie Carabellosilva as she tried to drive away from the scene.

After completing their investigation, officers arrested Carabellosilva.

She was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for charges related to attempted robbery.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

