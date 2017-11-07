RECALL: Possible E. coli contamination in popular salad from Hayward manufacturer

HAYWARD (KRON) – A popular salad manufactured in Hayward is being recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination.

Haig’s Delicacies is recalling 342 cases of Taboule Salad, which is distributed in stores throughout California.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

However, the FDA says it is important not to eat the salad because of these potential health hazards:

E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company detected the presence of E. coli.

Those who purchases the salad with expiration date 11/16/17, are urged not to consume and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More information from the Food and Drug Administration can be found here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES