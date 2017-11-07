Several arrests made in deadly shooting of Concord teen

CONCORD (KRON) — Police have made several arrests after a high school student was shot to death in Concord, police said Tuesday.

17-year-old Lawrence Janson was walking home from school at around 1:32 p.m. when he was shot at the corner of Salvio and Beach streets near Olympic High School.

Police say someone jumped out of a four-door, black sedan and opened fire.

The boy shot ran to campus, where he was treated, and taken to the hospital where he later died.

17-year-old Lawrence Janson shot, killed in Concord View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Police said that although Jason was walking with a group of people, he was the shooter’s intended target.

Police updated a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon to say that they have made several arrests.

They will provide further information during a press conference at 5:30 p.m.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES