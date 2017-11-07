Several arrests made in deadly shooting of Concord teen

CONCORD (KRON) — Police have made several arrests after a high school student was shot to death in Concord, police said Tuesday.

17-year-old Lawrence Janson was walking home from school at around 1:32 p.m. when he was shot at the corner of Salvio and Beach streets near Olympic High School.

Police say someone jumped out of a four-door, black sedan and opened fire.

The boy shot ran to campus, where he was treated, and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said that although Jason was walking with a group of people, he was the shooter’s intended target.

Police updated a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon to say that they have made several arrests.

They will provide further information during a press conference at 5:30 p.m.

