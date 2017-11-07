SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo police have released the sketch of a man who tried to abduct San Mateo teen girls in September, police said.

Police say a man tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in the area of Peninsula Avenue and the Railroads tracks.

In another incident, a man with the same description approached a 16-year-old girl and offered her a ride home just days prior to the Sept. 27 incident, police said. The teen said no and left the area.

That incident happened at Delaware Street and Peninsula Avenue.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 650-522-7668.

