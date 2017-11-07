Surveillance video released in Sherri Papini kidnapping case

YOLO COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities have released video surveillance of Sherri Papini the day she found after she disappeared for three weeks.

The Redding wife and mother of two was jogging on Nov. 2 when she was taken by two women, authorities said.

She was found three weeks later branded and beaten on the side of a freeway.

On Nov. 24, 2016, at 4:22 a.m. Yolo County police received a 911 call saying Papini had been found on the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 5 in Yolo.

Detectives searched the area and located the video surveillance of Papini walking in the area of a nearby Jehovah’s Witness church located at 13980 County Road 99W in Woodland, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon review of the video, only one camera located on the south side of the building captured Papini walking in the area of the Highway 99W and the Interstate 5 northbound interchange, deputies said.

Papini can be seen running to the church north on Highway 99W and then south on Highway 99W until she goes out of view, heading toward the Interstate 5 northbound on-ramp.

Detectives said the video was taken 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, just minutes before Papini was found.

Last month, the FBI along with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department released a 911 call and sketches of two suspects believed to be involved in Papini’s kidnapping.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the two individuals depicted in the sketches.

Anyone with information about the location where Sherri was held, the suspects’ vehicle and/or identities of the two suspects are urged to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000 or at tips.fbi.gov.

