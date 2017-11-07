SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Warriors beating the Heat and Swaggy P’s new mission.

When the Splash Brothers are down, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are there to pick up the slack!

At least, that was the case in the Warriors 97-80 victory Monday night against Miami.

For a team that’s used to scoring well over the triple-digit mark, Steve Kerr says this was Golden State’s “best defensive effort of the year.”

“It was a grind-it-out game and I thought we did a good job of staying with it,” Kerr said.

Meanwhile, one of the Warriors newest players is seeking success beyond the hardwood.

Former Laker Nick Young seems to be maintaining the L.A. mentality.

“Swaggy P.” believes he’s the perfect candidate for his own reality show, worthy of Kardashian-type money.

Is he interesting enough to pull if off?

Gary and Darya discuss!

