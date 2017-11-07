Twitter doubles character limit to 280 for almost everyone

By Published:
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013 file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. Despite executive turmoil and a stock price that has fallen 30 percent since late April 2015, industry experts _ not to mention loyal users _ see potential in the company. But first it needs to address some of its biggest problems. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Twitter says it’s ending its iconic 140-character limit – and giving nearly everyone 280 characters.

Users tweeting in Chinese, Japanese and Korean will still have the original limit. That’s because writing in those languages uses fewer characters.

The company says 9 percent of tweets written in English hit the 140-character limit. This causes people to spend more time editing their tweets or not sending them out at all. Twitter hopes that the expanded limit will get more people tweeting more, helping its lackluster user growth.

Twitter has been testing the new limit for weeks and is starting to roll it out Tuesday.

The company has been slowly easing restrictions to let people cram more characters into a tweet. It stopped counting polls, photos, videos and other things toward the limit.

