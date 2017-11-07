VIDEO: 7-car accident involving motorcycle jams East Bay freeways

ICHMOND (KRON) — A seven-car accident involving a motorcycle is blocking multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond Tuesday morning, according to CHP.
KRON4’s Robin Winston reports there are injuries.
A motorcycle was reportedly splitting lanes, ultimately resulting in a seven-car crash at Cutting Blvd., coming out of Richmond and into El Cerrito.
At one point all lanes were blocked, causing a major backup.
The accident has since cleared, but there are significant, residual delays.
Traffic is affecting drivers all the way back to Highway 4 in Hercules.
It will take an hour to drive from Crockett to the maze that feeds into the Bay Bridge.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
