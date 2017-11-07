ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — More than 140 companies have answered the call to attend the Rebuild Sonoma County Job Fair in Rohnert Park on Tuesday.

It was hastily arranged by the Sonoma County Job Fair Committee in response to as many as 2,000 fire victims who lost their jobs in the wake of the North Bay fires.

With more than 1,000 homes lost, the construction business will face the challenge of finding enough people to begin the rebuilding process.

Most of the construction companies, anybody from the trades, are looking for good people right now.

They’ll need all manner of good people.

The committee that organized this unscheduled job fair is well aware that they’ll soon need to schedule another.

