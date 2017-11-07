VIDEO: Search continues for gunman accused of killing Concord teen

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a student near Olympic High School in Concord Monday afternoon.

Around 1:32 p.m. 17-year-old Lawrence Janson was shot at the corner of Salvio and Beach streets while walking home from school.

He was pronounced dead about three hours later.

Police confirmed Jason was the shooter’s intended target.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man, age 20-to-25, carrying a black gun.

Police are hoping to find surveillance video to get a better description.

Tuesday morning, counseling will be available for grieving students at Olympic.

A candlelight, roadside vigil was set up in Janson’s honor.

