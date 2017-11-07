VIDEO: Some new BART trains fail key safety inspection

OAKLAND (KRON) — Some of BART’s new train cars failed a key safety inspection and that is raising concerns about whether the cars will be in use by Thanksgiving.

The 10-car pilot train, with a four-person inspection team onboard, arrived at the Bay Fair BART station during an inspection run Friday.

As it did, the train automatically went into a safe mode. That means the control car indicated that it was operating as a three-car train, locking the doors to the trailing seven cars.

BART officials are working to identify the root of this problem.

That analysis must be completed before the planned operation of the cars in passenger service around Thanksgiving.

