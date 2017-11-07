SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a trip down memory lane at San Francisco International Airport.

United Airlines bid a grand farewell to the Boeing 747, nicknamed the Queen of the Skies when it first pressed into service in 1970.

The flight was to Honolulu, and everyone seemed to be in on the sendoff.

Many of customers wore retro costumes and the flight attendants dawned uniforms from the 1970s.

Even the menu onboard was a throwback to what passengers would have been served back then.

Delta is planning its own final 747 flight, slated for some time next year.

Here is the full press release:

