VIDEO: Wanted parolee crashes into home during Yuba City police chase

YUBA CITY (KRON/CNN) — A wanted parolee in Yuba City was hospitalized after an attempt to flee from the police fell apart.
The chase started on Monday afternoon when police saw the man get into a car.
A short chase ensued, and the suspect fired shots at officers as they were in pursuit.
The chase ended with a crash right into a house.
The suspect tried to run away, but didn’t get far.
He was shot at by officers and arrested.
- HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN CONCORD
- 2 INMATES ESCAPE PALO ALTO COURTHOUSE
- EAST BAY TEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTING CHILD
- TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN SENT HOSTILE TEXTS BEFORE ATTACK
- WOMAN FIRED FOR FLIPPING OFF TRUMP’S MOTORCADE
- HOW TO FIX APPLE’S ‘I’ TO ‘A’ AUTO-CORRECTION BUG