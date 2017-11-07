VIDEO: Wanted parolee crashes into home during Yuba City police chase

YUBA CITY (KRON/CNN) — A wanted parolee in Yuba City was hospitalized after an attempt to flee from the police fell apart.

The chase started on Monday afternoon when police saw the man get into a car.

A short chase ensued, and the suspect fired shots at officers as they were in pursuit.

The chase ended with a crash right into a house.

The suspect tried to run away, but didn’t get far.

He was shot at by officers and arrested.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES