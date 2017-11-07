LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect who led police on a wild, hour-long chase on multiple Los Angeles freeways surrendered after officers struck his car, causing it to spin out.

Authorities say the man sped through red lights after the pursuit began around 11 p.m. Monday in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The California Highway Patrol joined the chase about 15 minutes later on Interstate 5.

The suspect was arrested after officers performed a PIT maneuver, causing his car to come to a stop in the El Sereno area.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the suspect or say what prompted the pursuit.

